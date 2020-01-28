Billie Eilish, Halsey, Rage Against the Machine Among 2020 Firefly Music Fest Lineup

Billie Eilish, Halsey, and Rage Against the Machine are among dozens of talented artists entering Delaware's The Woodlands concert venue in June for the annual Firefly Music Festival.

Festival organizers announced the full lineup Tuesday. Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Roggers, and Diplo are also joining the stage.

Fireflyers, we’re going back to the Woodlands! ✨



Passes on sale 2/3 or grab them early by signing up for our presale. Payment plans are available. 🙌https://t.co/XYhroKRcdZ pic.twitter.com/UMKKWwWfjX — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 28, 2020

Four-day general admission tickets start at $299 and can be purchased during a presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Full ticket sales begin on February 3.

Firefly Music Festival is the East Coast's premier four-day music experience featuring over 600 acres of camping, dining and interactive entertainment in Dover, Delaware.

Eilish made history at the 62 annual Grammy Awards last Sunday, becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song, and best new artist.

The festival runs from June 18 through June 21. Tickets can be purchased here.

Full Firefly Music Festival 2020 Lineup: