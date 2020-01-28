Billie Eilish, Halsey, Rage Against the Machine Among 2020 Firefly Music Fest Lineup

Billie Eilish, Halsey, and Rage Against the Machine are among dozens of talented artists entering Delaware's The Woodlands concert venue in June for the annual Firefly Music Festival.
Festival organizers announced the full lineup Tuesday. Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Roggers, and Diplo are also joining the stage.
Four-day general admission tickets start at $299 and can be purchased during a presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Full ticket sales begin on February 3.
Firefly Music Festival is the East Coast's premier four-day music experience featuring over 600 acres of camping, dining and interactive entertainment in Dover, Delaware.
Eilish made history at the 62 annual Grammy Awards last Sunday, becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record, album, song, and best new artist.
The festival runs from June 18 through June 21. Tickets can be purchased here.
Full Firefly Music Festival 2020 Lineup:
- Absofacto
- Anna Lunoe
- Avi Kaplan
- Badflower
- Big Boi
- Big Wild
- Billie Eilish
- Blackbear
- Blink-182
- Boys Noize
- Bryce Vine
- Cage the Elephant
- Cash Cash
- Cat Dealers
- Choir! Choir! Choir!
- CHVRCHES
- Clozee
- Cold War Kids
- Conan Gray
- Cray
- Cub Sport
- David Lee Roth
- Dayglow
- Devon Gilfillian
- Diplo
- Dominic Fike
- Don Toliver
- Eliza & The Delusionals
- Gashi
- Grandson
- Grouplove
- Haiku Hands
- Halsey
- Hugel
- Illenium
- Illiterate Light
- JJ Wilde
- K.Flay
- Kali Uchis
- Khalid
- Leif Vollebekk
- Leikeli47
- Lil Dicky
- Lil Tecca
- Loud Luxury
- Lucii
- Maggie Rogers
- Mallrat
- Matt Maeson
- Meute
- Michigander
- Missio
- Neon Trees
- NGHTMRE
- Noah Cyrus
- Noga Erez
- Omar Apollo
- Petit Biscuit
- Rage Against the Machine
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- RDGLDGRN
- RL Grime
- Run the Jewels
- Space Jesus
- Sub Urban
- Sudan Archives
- The Band Camino
- The Districts
- The Glorious Sons
- The Regrettes
- The Struts
- The Unlikely Candidates
- Tove Lo
- Trevor Daniel
- Turnover
- Whipped Cream
- White Reaper
- 99 Neighbors