Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a backpack containing half a million dollars’ worth of jewelry at a Center City hotel.

Police said the unidentified man entered the Sofitel Hotel on 117 S. 20th Street Monday around 10:30 a.m. and snatched a person’s backpack containing jewelry valued at approximately $500,000.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call 911 or Philadelphia police.