Come on Barbie, let's go shopping! Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck cruising into Philly this weekend

It's Barbie's world, and you can't escape it. The 2024 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will cruise into Philadelphia this weekend.

Barbie fans will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise as part of a continued celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.

The truck will be parked at Suburban Square near the lawn on St. James Place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The truck will offer apparel, home goods and accessories, including:

Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Corduroy Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Accessories Tray

Plate set

Pet bowl

Thermal Bottle

Organizers said in addition to the exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles and multiple shareable photo moments from the colorful truck backdrop, fans can look forward to a free gift with a purchase over $40.