Come on Barbie, let's go shopping! Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck cruising into Philly this weekend

It's Barbie's world, and you can't escape it. The 2024 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will cruise into Philadelphia this weekend.
Barbie fans will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise as part of a continued celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.
The truck will be parked at Suburban Square near the lawn on St. James Place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The truck will offer apparel, home goods and accessories, including:
- Graphic T-Shirt
- Hoodie
- Denim Jacket
- Baseball Cap
- Throw Blanket
- Corduroy Tote
- Embroidered patch set
- Necklace
- Keychain
- Pouch set
- Coasters
- Glass Tumbler
- Glass Mug
- Accessories Cup
- Accessories Tray
- Plate set
- Pet bowl
- Thermal Bottle
Organizers said in addition to the exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles and multiple shareable photo moments from the colorful truck backdrop, fans can look forward to a free gift with a purchase over $40.
