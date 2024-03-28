Bored on spring break? These amusement parks near Philadelphia are open

Looking for something to do during spring break? Many amusement parks near Philadelphia are opening early for spring breakers!

Here's a list of some amusement parks in the region that you can check out:

Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This one is for all thrill seekers. Enjoy record-breaking roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

The park will be open daily from Friday, March 28, to Sunday, April 7. Rides such as Kingda Ka, El Toro, and Nitro will be open, and beginning Saturday, March 30, guests can check out the Safari Off-Road Adventure.

Hersey Park

Hersheypark

Hersheypark amusement park is kicking off its 118th year on Friday, March 29.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday from eight spring weekends through May 19, including Easter weekend.

Guests can enjoy more than 50 rides, including new coaster experiences on Skyrush and Comet, the first-ever spring rides on Wildcat’s Revenge and new sweet treats.

Sesame Place Philadelphia

esame Place Philadelphia

Hang out with Elmo and Friends at Sesame Place Philadelphia in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The park will be open daily for spring break from Saturday, March 23 through Monday, April, and will include a bonus weekend of Easter-themed fun on April 6 and 7.

Parkgoers can spin, soar, whirl, and twirl on their favorite Sesame Street-themed attractions, take photos with their favorite furry friends and meet the Easter Bunny.

Additionally, guests can participate in the park's Easter egg scavenger hunt, bunny hop dance party, and donut decorating.