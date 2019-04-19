McDonald's Drops Signature Crafted Burgers, Trims Late-Night Menu

In this file photo, a Quarter Pounder hamburger is served at a McDonald's restaurant on March 30, 2017. The company announced Wednesday that it will "move away" from its Signature Crafted Recipes line to prioritize the Quarter Pounder.

McDonald’s apparently isn’t lovin’ its craft burgers anymore.

The world’s largest hamburger chain said it is ditching the “Signature Crafted Recipes line” on its national menu in order to focus on the Quarter Pounder.

The decision comes less than two years after McDonald's launched the gourmet burger options, which included Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

The Chicago-based company introduced in January two new versions of their classic Quarter pounder: one with applewood smoked bacon and a delux burger with lettuce and tomato.

“We’ve introduced even more ways to enjoy the classic burger toppings [customers] know and love, now on the fresh beef Quarter Pound patty,” McDonald’s said in a release.

The company said the decision was based on customer feedback.

But that’s not the only menu line the chain is scaling back.

Beginning April 30, McDonald’s says it will be “simplifying what’s served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites as fast as possible.”

That means customers will only be able to get Big Macs, Quarter Pounder burgers, Chicken McNuggets, all day breakfast, fries, sweets and treats, Happy Meals, McCafe and beverages.

“We always want our customers’ experiences to be simple, smooth and delicious—any time of day. That means, day and night, we’re always looking for ways to serve them even better,” the chain said in a statement.