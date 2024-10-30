Sip and savor at Philly Wine Fest this fall. How to get tickets

Calling all wine enthusiasts! It's time to sip, savor, and celebrate at the official Philly Wine Fest: Fall Edition.

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will host this elevated wine-tasting experience on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to sample dozens of different wines from renowned local, regional, and national wineries.

You have the choice to purchase early admission tickets or general admission tickets.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Early admission includes:

1-hour early entry (3-hour experience) with first access to all wines

Sample dozens of different wines

Take home a commemorative Philly Wine Festival sampling glass

Option to purchase take-home select full bottles of wines from select exhibitors

$25 gaming credit for Live! Casino

General admission includes:

Wine sampling experience

A commemorative Philly Wine Festival sampling glass

Also, the option to purchase take-home select full bottles of wines from select exhibitors

$15 gaming credit

Event organizers say when you purchase your tickets, you must select a specific time frame. You are only permitted to remain inside during your purchased session time frame.

Session Times:

Session 1 Early Admission: Noon - 1:00 p.m. (includes admission during GA)

Session 1 GA: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Session 2 Early Admission: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (includes admission during GA)

Session 2 GA: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Session 3 Early Admission: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (includes admission during GA)

Session 3 GA: 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more information and a list of featured vendors, visit phillywinefest.com.