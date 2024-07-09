Pennsylvania

Tickets for the 2024 National Dog Show in Oaks on sale now. Here's how to get yours

By Cherise Lynch

Stache the Sealyham Terrier owned by Margery Good of Cochranville, PA
National Dog Show

Calling all dog lovers!

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia - presenter of dog shows since 1879 - has set Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 for the 2024 National Dog Show weekend.

The event - which will be held at the Great Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania - will have nearly 2,000 canines representing almost 200 different breeds in an American Kennel Club recognized competition for Best in Show.

Admission is $20 for adults, and $10 for kids 4 to11 years old with children three-and-under admitted free. Parking at the Expo Center is free.

Event organizers said doors open at 8 a.m. on both days. On Saturday, official ceremonies in the stadium show ring will begin shortly after noon, followed by the judging for breed-winning dogs in seven groups at 1 p.m.

Sunday activities include breed, group and Best in Show judging, which will take place in the morning, afternoon and late afternoon.

The Saturday show will be broadcasted nationally Thanksgiving Day on NBC from noon to 2 p.m.

Visit nds.nationaldogshow.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.

