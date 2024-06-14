Here's what Wildwood has planned for the first restaurant week of the summer

Calling all food enthusiast! Get ready to savor the taste of the Jersey Shore during Wildwoods Restaurant Week.

From Sunday, June 16 through Thursday, June 20 you can dine at the most esteemed and renowned establishments Wildwood has to offer.

Participating restaurants are each offering a complete three-course prix fixe menu for just $40 per person.

This event provides guests the opportunity to explore new dining spots or revisit past favorites.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus click here.

Can't make it to this upcoming culinary event? No worries, a second restaurant week will be held in August!