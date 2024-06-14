Philly Live

Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
Wildwood

Here's what Wildwood has planned for the first restaurant week of the summer

Wildwoods Restaurant Week runs Sunday, June 16 through Thursday, June 20

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calling all food enthusiast! Get ready to savor the taste of the Jersey Shore during Wildwoods Restaurant Week.

From Sunday, June 16 through Thursday, June 20 you can dine at the most esteemed and renowned establishments Wildwood has to offer.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Participating restaurants are each offering a complete three-course prix fixe menu for just $40 per person.

This event provides guests the opportunity to explore new dining spots or revisit past favorites.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus click here.

Can't make it to this upcoming culinary event? No worries, a second restaurant week will be held in August!

Philly Live

Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.

56 mins ago

Ishana Night Shyamalan talks all about her new horror movie ‘The Watchers'

Philly live 1 hour ago

Pixar meets puberty for ‘Inside Out 2'

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

WildwoodNew JerseyJersey ShoreFood & DrinkTHE SCENE
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us