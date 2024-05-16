Philadelphia Renaissance Faire returns with twice as many vendors and high-flying talent

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire, aka Philly Faire, is returning to the historic grounds of Fort Mifflin this Memorial Day Weekend.

Step back in time and into a world of fun, fantasy and family entertainment Saturday, May 25 through Sunday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days

Event organizers say this year's Philly Faire will have twice as many artisanal and food vendors, plus new entertainment and a gaming area.

A lineup of enchanting performances on four stages will wow attendees with juggling, singing, and magical acts.

Michael Rosman, known for his comedic tightrope antics will also bring his high-wire trick to the stage.

Thinking about bringing the kids? The faire will have activities for all ages including a petting zoo, blacksmith demonstration and face-painting.

The Faire will feature an expanded menu of food and drink options catering to all tastes, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices available.

Grab your tickets now at www.phillyfaire.com. Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans, and children aged 14 and under, with free admission for young children aged 4 and under.

Tickets will also be sold at the gate, depending on availability.