Philly Live
Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
things to do

Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. The Home Show is in town and Center City Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday. Get great ideas for the interior and landscaping of your home and then visit any one of the 100 participating restaurants for a three-course meal at a discounted rate. We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 10 to 12, in Philly and New Jersey.

By Courtney Elko

People around a fire at Winterfest
M. Stanley for DRWC

What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: through March 8
Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: through Feb. 23, 2019
Cost: Free to explore

What: Philly Home Show

This two-weekend event will inspire homeowners to freshen up their spaces. See exhibitors in gardening, landscaping, furnishings, architecture, construction and more.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Jan. 19
Cost: Online purchase $10 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12

What: Center City District Restaurant Week

Indulge in a three-course lunch or dinner at a fixed rate at more than 100 participating restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia
When: Sunday through Jan. 24
Cost: $35 for dinner, $20 for lunch

What: Dinosaurs Around the World

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

