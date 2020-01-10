What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: through March 8
Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals
What: Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: through Feb. 23, 2019
Cost: Free to explore
What: Philly Home Show
This two-weekend event will inspire homeowners to freshen up their spaces. See exhibitors in gardening, landscaping, furnishings, architecture, construction and more.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Jan. 19
Cost: Online purchase $10 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12
What: Center City District Restaurant Week
Indulge in a three-course lunch or dinner at a fixed rate at more than 100 participating restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia
When: Sunday through Jan. 24
Cost: $35 for dinner, $20 for lunch
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission