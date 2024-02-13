Pearl Jam headed to Philly on ‘Dark Matter World Tour'

Fans, have we got a little story for you...

Pearl Jam's got a new album and they'll be in Philly in September.

Make sure you get to see them!

And, I'm glad we talked.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There might be a "Better Man" to bring you this, but it falls on this reporter to share that Pearl Jam will be back in Philly, this summer, on tour for their new album, "Dark Matter," set to his stores on April 19.

The multi-Grammy award winning band is expected to play the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 7 and 9 in support of their 12th studio album

Pearl Jam shared "Dark Matter," the new single from the upcoming album with the same name, on social media on Tuesday morning.

Dark Matter - the new single from Pearl Jam. Stream it now, and pre-order the album, out April 19th: https://t.co/S9VkpVS9dh @A_Gnez @ThisIsWatt pic.twitter.com/jO4NhjW83E — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 13, 2024

When will Pearl Jam tour?

The tour kicks off this May with stops in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, London, Boston, New York City, and of course, Philadelphia.

A statment announcing the tour and detailing the new album notes that, last year, the band "retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu where they simply plugged in and played," in order to create the new album in just three weeks.

"I’m getting chills, because I have good memories. We’re still looking for ways to communicate," Pearl Jam's lead singer, Eddie Vedder said in a statement on the album. "We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

And, don't get too excited, "Just Breathe," but, along with announcing the album and tour, the band has released a tracklist for "Dark Matter."

Here's what fans can expect.

Dark Matter Tracklist

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won’t Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

8. Running

9. Something Special

10. Got to Give

11. Setting Sun

Also, this year will be the first time that Pearl Jam has announced a new album and tour simultaneously and the first time the group has unveiled all worldwide tour dates at once.

Where can you get Pearl Jam tickets?

Don't ask "Why Go," and instead, make sure to get tickets for this year's tour. And, you won't need to get them from an "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town" because the band is working with Ticketmaster -- after fueding with the company decades ago -- to provide tickets to the upcoming tour in two ways.

Member's of Pearl Jam's Ten Club will be able to participate in a presale through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members.

Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, Feb. 12 will be eligible to participate in this presale. More info at pearljam.com.

Otherwise, fans can register for a chance to participate in the "Dark Matter World Tour 2024" registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, Feb.18 at 11:59 p.m. for Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand shows and by Sunday, Feb.18 at 11:59p.m. PT for North America shows.

This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale and, a statement on the upcoming tour notes that registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

Also, the statement says that thr tour will use "all-in pricing across all North America, Europe and UK shows to ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees."

Dark Matter World Tour dates

Here is a look at all the upcoming dates for the "Dark Matter World Tour 2024."

Date City Venue

May 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 6 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center

May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

May 16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 25 Napa Valley, CA BottleRock Festival

May 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 22 Dublin, IE Marlay Park

Jun 25 Manchester, UK Manchester Co-Op Arena

Jun 29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 2 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

July 3 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

July 6 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

July 8 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

July 11 Madrid, SE Mad Cool Festival

July 13 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival

Aug. 22 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 26 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 29 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug. 31 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sept. 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sept. 04 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sept. 07 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 09 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 12 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 15 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sept. 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Nov. 08 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov. 13 Gold Coast, AU Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov. 16 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

Nov. 21 Sydney, AU Giants Stadium

What other bands will join Pearl Jam on tour?

On tour, Pearl Jam will be joined by special guests Deep Sea Diver (during the first leg of the North America tour), Glen Hansard (on the second leg of the North America tour), The Murder Capital (in the UK and EU), Richard Ashcroft (at shows in Dublin and London) and Pixies (in Australia and New Zealand).