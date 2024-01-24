Inside Puttshack, the new tech-infused mini golf experience opening in Center City

Get ready to par-tee! Puttshack, the world’s only tech-infused mini golf experience is making its Philadelphia debut at the Shops at Liberty Place next month.

The grand opening event will be on Saturday, Feb. 24. marking the company's 13th United States location and 17th overall across the world.

The new venue, will take up 26,000 sq. ft. and feature 9-hole tech-driven, highly competitive mini-golf courses.

Guests will be able to create a unique player profile and sync their golf ball at the start of the gameplay. The golf balls can track the player's score, bonus points earned and which holes have been played.

When guests return to Puttshack, they will be able to use their profile to access data about past visits, games and other metrics.

Guests can compete against one another in groups of up to six players.

Puttshack is more than just a mini golf course, guest will be able to enjoy globally-inspired food and drinks.

Food options include chorizo and cheese empanadas, Korean bao buns, wood-fired octopus and Philly-inspired cheesesteak flatbread comprised of house-made cheese whiz, shaved roast beef, grilled onions, and peppers, and Philadelphia Tailpipe, spring rolls filled with roast pork, provolone cheese and garlic-grilled broccoli rabe.

Puttshack will donate $1 from every Philadelphia Tailpipe sold to Philabundance, the city's largest non-profit food bank.

Additionally, Puttshack will offer "Instagramable" drink potions such as the spicy pineapple mezcal margarita garnished with a house-made jalapeño popsicle, a locally-inspired fish house punch featuring Myer’s dark rum and much more.

Local brews including Yard’s Brewing Company, Cape May Brewing Company, and Evil Genius Beer Company will also be offered at Puttshack. There will be non-alcoholic beverage options as well.

During the daytime, Puttshack will offer a more family-friendly environment and then transition into a 21+ only night-life venue starting at 8 p.m complete with a DJ.

The bar includes seating for 26 people and the dining area has tables and booths for up to 185 people. The venue also offers a semi-and-fully private event space for several various party requests.

“We’re ecstatic to be opening in the heart of Center City Philadelphia this winter. Our location in The Shops at Liberty Place is the perfect venue to welcome both locals and tourists alike,” CMO of Puttshack Susan Walmesley said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to welcoming in a whole new group of thrill-seekers who get to experience our one-of-a-kind tech-driven mini golf, global flavors, and lively entertainment all in one space.”

Puttshack will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.