You Can Make This Herr's 7-Layer Mexican Dip for the Big Game

Get ready for the big game with big taste from this Herr's recipe.

Herr’s 7-Layer Mexican Dip

Ingredients:

1 clove garlic

1 can (16 oz.) pink or kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 16-oz. jar Herr's Salsa

1 tsp. chili powder

¾ tsp. ground cumin

1 11.5-oz. jar Herr's Guacamole

⅔ cup reduced-fat sour cream

13 oz. bag Herr's Dippers Tortilla Chips

¾ cup sliced pitted canned black olives

½ cup chopped tomatoes, drained

1 large green onion, sliced

½ cup (2 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Place garlic in food processor. Whirl until chopped. Add drained beans, Herr's Salsa, chili powder and cumin. Whirl until smooth, about 1 minute.

Spread in large serving dish. Spread Herr's Guacamole over bean mixture, leaving a border of bean mixture showing. Spoon sour cream in center and spread level almost to edges, leaving guacamole border.

Sprinkle olives evenly on top. Spoon on salsa or tomatoes, spreading level. Sprinkle on green onion and cheese. Cover and refrigerate up to four hours before serving. Serve with Herr's Dippers Tortilla Chips.