Philly Live

Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
holiday shopping

Get Spotted Lanternfly Honey, Dog Treats and More in Philly's Christmas Village

Spotted lanternflies helped some Pennsylvania bees get nectar that went into "Doom Bloom" honey from Philadelphia Bee Co. Philly Live visited the shop and others in Christmas Village.

By Aunyea Lachelle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia Bee Co.'s spotted lanternfly honey is only sold at the Christmas Village in Love Park, after selling out online.

Bees made the honey from nectar that the invasive lanternflies produced.

The Christmas Village is open every day until Christmas Eve. You can see the hours and more details at philachristmas.com.

Philly Live

Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.

Adventure Aquarium 12 mins ago

Holiday Events: Christmas Drive-Thru, Virtual Tree Lighting and Aquarium Event

fashion 55 mins ago

What Can You Do With Faux and Vegan Leather?

In other holiday news, Old City's window decorating contest begins Saturday and more details are at oldcitydistrict.org.

This article tagged under:

holiday shoppingAunyea LachelleLOVE Parkspotted lanternflychristmas village
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us