Get Spotted Lanternfly Honey, Dog Treats and More in Philly's Christmas Village

Philadelphia Bee Co.'s spotted lanternfly honey is only sold at the Christmas Village in Love Park, after selling out online.

Bees made the honey from nectar that the invasive lanternflies produced.

The Christmas Village is open every day until Christmas Eve. You can see the hours and more details at philachristmas.com.

In other holiday news, Old City's window decorating contest begins Saturday and more details are at oldcitydistrict.org.