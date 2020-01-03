Free and Affordable Fun to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Jan. 3 to 5

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

It’s the last call for many of Philadelphia’s holiday light displays and activities this weekend. LumiNature at the Zoo, Longwood Gardens’ holiday light displays and Christmas at Peddler’s Village all wrap up the holiday season this weekend. So make sure to stop in for a visit.

We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 3 to 5, in Philly and New Jersey.

Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, gingerbread houses, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa.

When: through Saturday

Cost: Free admission

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 23

Cost: Free to explore

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: through March 8

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

Check out the Christmas trees, model train displays and ornament sales.

Where: Brandywine River Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa.

When: through Sunday

Cost: $18, children under 5 are free

This pop-up art exhibit is interactive and photo friendly. There are snow-filled backdrops and more to create an Instagram-worthy winter wonderland.

Where: The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: $20 for adults, free for children under 5

Visit the Zoo at night for this new walk-through light and sound display. More than 600,000 lights illuminate the zoo in 12 massive light displays that include penguins, big cat eyes and a 21-foot-tall snake.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: From $19, children under 2 are free. Time tickets required, limited availability.

More than 3 million lights will illuminate the farm. Families can drive through the magical displays or take a ride in the open-air wagon.

Where: Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, Pa.

When: through Sunday

Cost: $30 per car load, $15 per person wagon ride

Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors is not to be missed either!

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Sunday

Cost: Varies. Timed tickets required.

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission