Score some cheaper tickets to over 20 shows this spring, summer at Philly's iconic venues

Center City on Stage is offering buy one, get one half-off tickets from now until March 6

By Emily Rose Grassi

George Widman, AP

Are you looking to score some cheaper tickets to see great shows at some of Philadelphia's iconic theaters?

Now's your chance as the Center City District launched a two-week program offering buy one, get one half-off tickets until March 6.

There'll be more than 20 shows to choose from with lots of performances happening through the spring and early summer.

You can take advantage of the discount for shows hosted by:

"We're thrilled to partner with these resident companies and performers to encourage patrons to fill our iconic venues," President and CEO of the Center City District Prema Katari Gupta said. "Whether you're catching a show with friends after work or heading into town for a night out, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience performing arts that you won't find anywhere else."

If you're hoping to buy tickets in person and catch some live performances, some Center City on Stage groups will be popping up at the following locations between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.:

  • The Concourse at Comcast Center located at 1701 JFK Boulevard on Feb. 26
  • Jefferson Plaza East Market located at 1115 Chestnut Street on March 4
  • Reading Terminal Market located at 1136 Arch Street on March 6

If buying the discounted tickets online, check the performance partner's site for the discount code to use at checkout.

