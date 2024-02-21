toys

Rare gold Lego piece found at Pennsylvania Goodwill store goes up for auction

Bidding on the piece has exceeded $11,000

By Max Molski

You never know when you're going to strike gold at Goodwill.

In the case of a Goodwill store near State College, Pa., it came in the form of a gold Lego piece.

A 14-karat Bionicle Golden Kanohi Hau Lego Mask was donated to the store with a mix of random jewelry. The mask dates back to the early 2000s and is believed to be one of 30 in existence.

The piece has since been put up for auction through Goodwill. While it stands at just 1 inch tall, it's worth thousands of dollars. As of Wednesday afternoon, bidding reached $11,003. Goodwill said the item was previously bid up to $33,000 earlier this month but was unpaid for and automatically relisted.

"We didn’t know what we had when we found it,” Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania spokesperson Jessica Illuzzi told WTAJ. "It came in a box full of random jewelry from the State College store. So it had already been processed through donations there.”

Bidding closes Wednesday night. All proceeds go back to Goodwill.

