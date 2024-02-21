One Key, five people.

That's what SEPTA says can be done thanks to its new multi-rider feature.

Here's a quick guide to how the multi-rider SEPTA Key program -- that SEPTA says riders "asked for" -- works:

One SEPTA Key card for 5 riders

Starting on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, up to five riders can ride the bus, trolley, Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, Norristown High Speed Line and Regional Rail using a single SEPTA Key card, the transit agency said.

Basically, if you are heading to the game on the Broad Street Line subway with you spouse and kids, you can use one Key card to get on board.

What's the catch? How do I get the multi-rider feature?

As with all things, there are caveats to this new SEPTA feature.

"To activate and use multi-rider - you must have Travel Wallet autoload turned on," SEPTA said. "The threshold is $20 and the autoload minimum is $10. Your Travel Wallet must have a balance equal to the minimum amount required for the multi-rider trips. For example - you need $10 to tap on a bus five (5) times."

Each ride must be tapped within a minute of the first tap, SEPTA said.

"Wait for the validator response (green check and accepted tone) between each tap," SEPTA said. "If there is a delay in the validator response - please wait. Do not tap more than one time for each ride. Taps can be on a single bus/trolley validator or a combination of taps on different turnstiles at a station."

SEPTA conductors on trains can open a multi-rider option for an entire group.

SEPTA said riders with multi-rider activated can still just take a solo ride.

Check out SEPTA's website for other things to know before you go.