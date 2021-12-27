Try These Zero-Proof Cocktails for a Hangover-Free New Year's

Zero-proof cocktails are gaining in popularity, offering the fun and tastiness of mixed drinks without any alcohol.
Here are some zero-proof cocktails to try for your New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Post Water-Melone
- 2 ounces watermelon juice
- 0.75 ounce simple syrup
- 3-4 lemon wedges
- 6 mint leaves
Muddle mint, lemon wedges and simple syrup. Add watermelon juice. Shake with ice and double strain over ice.
Holidays
Enjoy a safe and happy holiday season with NBC10!
Glass: Double Old Fashioned
Garnish: Mint spring in the middle of a lemon wheel.
Pineapple Kick
- 1.5 ounces pineapple juice
- 1.5 ounces orange juice
- 0.75 ounce lime juice
- 0.75 ounce agave
- 4 slices jalapeño
Shake with ice and double-strain over ice.
Glass: Collins
Garnish: pineapple wedge, 3 pineapple leaves, 3 jalapeño slices.