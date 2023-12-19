Philadelphia

Not celebrating Christmas? Philadelphia's American Jewish History Museum offers alternative options

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas day and tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults, members are free

By Cherise Lynch

Are you not celebrating Christmas but still looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend? You can head to the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History on Christmas Day.

Anyone not celebrating the holiday can join in the annual fun at the museum in Old City for the "Being ____ at Christmas" event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be an interactive and imaginative kids’ concert, a traditional Chinese lion dance demonstration and an urban dance performance.

Additionally, families can enjoy classic winter movies throughout the day in the Dell Theater and explore the Museum’s core exhibition.

Click here to check out the schedule of events, timing and how to purchase tickets.

