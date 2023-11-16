The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade annual tradition of bringing high-flying balloons, colorful floats, and dazzling performances to New York City is set for Thursday, Nov. 23.

This year will be the 97th edition of the popular parade and it will be starting a half hour earlier. Instead of the normal 9 a.m. ET start time, the floats will start rolling at 8:30 a.m. this year.

This year's parade will include 16 featured character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, nine performance groups and more than 5,000 volunteers.

Cher and Jon Batiste will be among the headlining performers.

Here is a look at where you can watch the parade:

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in 2023?

The 97th edition of the parade will be on Thursday, Nov. 23.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade starts a half hour earlier than past years and will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with the sound of the traditionally phrase "5, 4, 3, 2, 1... Let's have a parade!" The parade will run until noon ET.

Where can I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will air live on NBC and be simulcast on Peacock in English. A Spanish simulcast will air on Telemundo.

The parade coverage this year will be hosted on NBC by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The Spanish simulcast will be hosted by Telemundo's Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

NBC New York got a first look at the new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats ahead of the big event on Thursday, Nov. 23.

If I missed the parade live, will it re-air?

An encore airing of the parade will run at 2 p.m. on NBC (following the National Dog Show).

What balloons will be in the parade this year?

Among the balloons this year will be: Beagle Scout Snoopy; Kung Fu Panda's Po; the Pillsbury Doughboy; Chase from Paw Patrol; Pikachu and Eevee; SpongeBob Squarepants; Stuart The Minion; and Ronald McDonald.

Seven new featured balloons will make their debut in 2023.

Balloons were first introduced in 1927 in the parade, according to Macy's.

What floats will be in the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Four new floats will debut in 2023, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float and a Willy Wonka-themed float.

Among the returning floats are: Camp Snoopy by Peanuts; 1-2-3 Sesame Street; Pinkfong Baby Shark; Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us; Tom Turkey; and of course, Santa Claus.

Some of the celebrity guests on floats include: U.S. Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles; David Foster and Katharine McPhee; Jessie James Decker; U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long; Mickey and Minnie Mouse; Ashley Park; the cast of Sesame Street; and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke.

What Broadway shows will be performing for the parade?

Actors from a number of Broadway shows, including “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “How To Dance In Ohio,” “Shucked,” and “Spamalot," will perform during the parade.

The Radio City Rockettes will also be performing.

"Gutenberg! The Musical!" stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will appears as special correspondents during the parade.