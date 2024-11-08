Send your letters to Santa through this South Jersey fire station

Do your kids already have their Christmas wish lists ready?

Well, Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, in Atlantic County, New Jersey, is helping get those letters to Santa Claus.

From now through Dec. 15, the fire company is partnering with the "North Pole Fire Department" to ensure that children's letters arrive before Christmas.

The fire company said no postage is necessary because their team will personally deliver the letters.

Children can drop off their lists in the large red mailbox at the fire station's entrance located at 51 N. White Horse Pike.

"Santa will respond to every letter he receives, so be sure to include a clear name and return address for his reply," the fire company said in a statement.