Celebrate the holidays at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penn's Landing

'Tis the season to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

The festivities kick off on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and will run through early 2024. It is free to enter and open to the public.

For 30 seasons, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and Independence Blue Cross have transformed Penn's Landing into a winter wonderland for people of all ages. In honor of the special anniversary, event organizers said visitors should expect special events, activities, promotions and "a few extra surprises."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This 2023-2024 season visitors can enjoy all of the classics such as "Philadelphia’s only signature outdoor National Hockey League" sized ice skating rink with stunning waterfront views, the 60-foot Ferris wheel, thousands of sparkling lights, a humongous holiday tree, smores kits to purchase and cook around the fire pits, heated cabins and more.

Before you go, here's a guide to everything you need to know to make the most out of your experience at Winterfest.

Hours of operation

Winterfest is open Monday-Thursday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on holiday hours, skate entry times and more click here.

Lighting up the holiday tree

Check out the holiday tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 1 with special guests and talent from NBC10. Details for this event will be released at a later date.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 are among the sponsors of Winterfest.

Ice Skating

You can enjoy skating every day of the week. Ice skating tickets are $5 if you already have skates and $12 if you need to rent. You are not required to purchase tickets ahead of time but reservations are highly recommended. Click here to purchase tickets.

Discounted skating is available for groups of 15 or more. Independence Blue Cross cardholders and employees can get free skating admission for themselves and up to three guests.

If you would like to store your personal items while you skate, lockers are available to rent for $1.

Cabin and fire pit rentals

Cozy up in one of the heated cabins when you visit Winterfest. The cabins are filled with holiday decor and comfortable seating, perfect for gathering with friends or family.



Single Cabin: $78 per 90 minutes - This size cabin is great for a gathering of 8 people

Wide Cabin: $125 per 90 minutes - This size cabin is great for a party of 12 to 15 people



Guests will have the option for pay-as-you-go food and beverage options as well while in the cabins.

Want to sit outdoors but still stay warm? The fire pits are back and perfect for having a comfortable experience outside. The fire pits can be reserved in advance and seat up to 5 people. It costs $30 per 90 minutes.

Ferris wheel and boardwalk games

Feeling competitive? Check out Winterfest's broadwalk games where you can play fun games and win cool prizes.

Food and drink

There will be a variety of food options to try such as Black Iron BBQ, Chickie's & Pete's, Skelly's Pizza Port and Dippers and Skelly's Funnel Cake.

Looking for some tasty local brews and seasonal cocktails? The Lodge Bar has various beverage options for you to enjoy.