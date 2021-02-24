Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Trolling Marvel Fans Over ‘Spider-Man 3's' Title

April Fools' Day is still over a month away, but don't tell that to the cast of the upcoming "Spider-Man" movie.

Tom Holland (who plays Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), three stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise, took to Instagram on Tuesday to each share an exclusive still from the highly anticipated "Spider-Man 3."

The three images show their three characters exploring some type of spooky building. In one of the pics, Ned is using his trusty laptop, while Peter and MJ are huddled around him.

But that's not all they shared. The three performers all claimed to be revealing the film's title, but each of their posts offered a different option. Indeed, all three names clearly appear to be jokes that play off the fact that the first two films in the series (2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home") both included the word "home."

Holland's post claimed that the film is called "Spider-Man: Phone Home" and included the caption, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta."

Meanwhile, Batalon's supposed moniker was "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker," accompanied by the message, "We're so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!! also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us."

Finally, Zendaya claimed the title was "Spider-Man: Home Slice," perhaps winking at the fact that Peter delivers pizza in the comics. "So excited to announce the new "Spider-Man" title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!" she wrote, referencing the pals' "Friends of Spider-Man" nickname.

Each of the stars also commented on the others' posts, seemingly feigning surprise that they each revealed a different title.

Regardless of the actual title, the "Spider-Man" Film That Shall Not Be Named is set for release on Dec. 17, 2021.