Why ‘Succession' Star James Cromwell Superglued Himself to the Counter of a Starbucks Café

Now this is a daring act that would make Ewan Roy proud.

On May 10, "Succession" star James Cromwell superglued his hand to a counter of a Starbucks café in New York City in protest of the coffee chain's upcharge policy for plant-based milks.

In a livestream of the "glue-in" shared on PETA's Facebook page, Cromwell -- who serves as the honorary director of the animal rights organization -- read from a prepared statement, "calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers" for choosing nondairy alternatives in their drinks.

"When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?" Cromwell asked, adding, "Starbucks claims that it wants to be more sustainable, but it discourages customers from choosing sustainable products. The company claims to be committed to inclusion and diversity, but it still discriminates against those who can't have dairy."

He continued, "Stop this practice of charging customers more for something that should be available for everybody that saves the planet, that does not harm animals and will make a difference."

Once he finished reading his statement, the 82-year-old and his fellow activists began chanting: "Save the planet, save the cows. End the vegan upcharge now."

Later on in the livestream, police officers were seen arriving on scene to ask the protesters to leave the store. However, Cromwell and another man stayed behind with their hands apparently glued to the cashier counter.

The two eventually used some sort of liquid solution to unstick their hands.

Like his "Succession" character, Cromwell is a staunch environmentalist. While Ewan famously wrote his grandson out of his will to leave his fortune to Greenpeace, the Oscar-nominated actor is known to take extreme measures in his activism.

Back in 2015, he was arrested after chaining his neck to other protesters with a bike lock during a demonstration against the construction of a power plant in upstate New York. After refusing to pay a fine for disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic, Cromwell served three days in jail in 2017.

At the time, Cromwell said in part in a statement obtained by E! News, "Anyone with a sense of outrage is compelled to resist. Any law that facilitates and justifies such a crime by stifling dissent is unjust. History will vindicate our struggle and excoriate the perpetrators. That is, if there is a history."

E! News has reached out to Starbucks for comment.