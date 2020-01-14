Why Meghan Markle Didn’t Call Into Prince Harry’s Meeting With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle decided to sit this one out.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a family summit to discuss the future roles of Meghan and Prince Harry within the monarchy. And while Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles were all in attendance, the Duchess remained back in Canada. However, despite her plans to join, she ultimately "did not call in," according to a palace official. "In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary."

Following the conversation, Her Majesty released a statement acknowledging the "complex matters" her family is working to resolve. "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," her message began. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," she continued. "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK...There is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

Her statement comes just days after the parents of Archie Harrison announced their shocking plans to change their lives as royals.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they posted on Instagram. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

Though the announcement blindsided Harry's family, they won't tolerate any "offensive" rumors being tossed around. Following The Times report that William had a "bullying attitude" toward Meghan, the brothers released a rare statement slamming the claims.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," their statement read. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."