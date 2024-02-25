Travis Kelce parties to Taylor Swift's ‘Love Story' with Chiefs teammates in Las Vegas

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story continues even when they are oceans apart.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who landed in Sin City after visiting his girlfriend as she tours in Australia, was seen at a club in the Wynn Las Vegas singing to one of Swift's early hits.

In a clip posted by the luxury Vegas casino and resort, Kelce and several of his teammates are seen singing along to Swift's "Love Story" at the XS nightclub. DJ and music producer Marshmello can also be seen in the background of the festivities.

In another video posted by Wynn, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and other Chiefs players are seen on stage spreading champagne, dancing and jamming with Marshmello.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"A BIG thank you to @Chiefs for keeping the celebration going with us!" The post's caption read.

The Chiefs previously celebrated with Marshmello at the Wynn right after their Super Bowl LVIII victory at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Swift joined her boyfriend on that celebration, and posted a TikTok with her parents joining them at the club.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," she captioned the video post.

Following night one of the Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 23, the pop star embraced her NFL star beau in a sweet clip fans posted to social media.

To make it in time for the big game, Swift hopped on a jet after doing a series of Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, Japan.

Then, to return the favor, Kelce visited Swift in Australia this past week, where the couple was seen visiting the Sydney Zoo, according to E!

Swift will finish up her stop in Australia with a concert on Monday before beginning a week of shows in Singapore starting March 2.

Will Travis Kelce join her? We'll just have to wait and see.