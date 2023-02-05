Music & Musicians

These 2003 Grammys Moments Will Give You All of the Feels

From Missy Elliott popping bubblegum on the red carpet to Alicia Keys writing "Think 4 Urself" on her back, re-live the award show moments from 20 years ago.

By Alyssa Morin | E! News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Music's biggest night is always full of high notes.

The 2023 Grammys are only a few hours away and performers like Bad BunnyLizzoMary J. Blige and other stars are expected to light up the stage with unforgettable performances. Plus, Trevor Noah is hosting the annual ceremony, airing Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT, for the third time in a row.

But before celebrities step out in fierce fashion on the red carpet at the Crypto.com arena and awards are handed out tonight, take a walk down memory lane and relive all of the nostalgic-inducing moments from the 2003 Grammy Awards.

We're talking Kelly Rowland and Nelly performing their chart-topping hit "Dilemma," Missy Elliott fabulously popping bubblegum on the red carpet and Alicia Keys writing "Think 4 Urself" in gold marker on her back.

And if you've been obsessed with the Y2K fashion trends that reigned supreme last year, the awards show from 20 years ago is a masterclass on how to wear bedazzled tracksuits, low-rise pants, bodycon dresses and the pouf — you know, "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's trademark hairstyle.

PHOTOS: Grammys 2023: Reactions from the Nominees

So, before the 2023 Grammys kick-off, relive the Y2K era in all its glory below.

Kelly Rowland and Nelly at the 2003 Grammy Awards.
KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland and Nelly at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Kelly Rowland & Nelly

The duo performed their chart-topping tune "Dilemma" and Nelly's "Hot in Herre" track at the 2003 Grammys. 

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - BMG After-Party - Inside
L. Busacca/WireImage via Getty Images
Diana Ross during The 45th Annual Grammy Awards BMG after-party inside at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Diana Ross

The iconic singer showcased her denim dress, which featured a deconstructed bodice and asymmetrical neckline. 

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Faith Hill

Faith Hill

The country singer lit up the stage in a gold fringe dress and matching accessories, as she performed "Cry."

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals by Jeff Kravitz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Celia Cruz arrives at the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Celia Cruz

The legendary singer was a vision in white at the 2003 ceremony, wearing an elegant gown, lavish shawl and ornate choker diamond necklace.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Harvey Fierstein and Rod Stewart during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Harvey Fierstein & Rod Stewart

Harvey Fierstein and Rod Stewart presented the late Robin Williams with the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album. Fierstein also took home a Grammy for Musical Show Album for his work in the Broadway show "Hairspray."

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals by Gregory Pace
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell during the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Naomi Campell

The supermodel turned heads on the red carpet in a plunging minidress with sparkly embellishments. The diamond choker and arm bangle were the perfect finishing touches.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Norah Jones with her Grammy Awards.

Norah Jones

The singer swept the 2003 Grammys, winning five awards out of the eight she was nominated for, including, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Don't Know Why." She was carrying so many trophies by the end of the night, one ended up falling down.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals by Jeff Kravitz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Avril Lavigne at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Avril Lavigne

The "Complicated" singer stepped out in her signature style of low-rise pants, a button-down shirt paired with a slim tie and her slick-straight hair. Her blazer packed a punch with its "Rock On" message hidden inside.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals by Jeff Kravitz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cyndi Lauper

The "Time After Time" singer stepped out in a fluffy-trimmed coat and bold red lipstick to present the award for Best New Artist with Alicia Keys.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals by Jeff Kravitz
Pink

In true Pink fashion, she rocked an edgy look on the red carpet. Wearing a completely sheer lace gown that featured extreme cutouts and a thigh-high slit, she didn't miss a beat.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals by Jeff Kravitz
eff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Missy Elliott pops some bubblegum as she arrives at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.

Missy Elliott

The rapper brought a pop of color to the 2003 event with her bright pink velour tracksuit and matching bubblegum accessory.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Ashanti holds up her Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album for her album "Ashanti."

Ashanti

The singer not only performed "Dreams" but went home a winner, as she earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
T-Boz and Chilli at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

T-Boz & Chilli

The girl group showcased their fierce style on the red carpet and also paid tribute to TLC member, Left Eye (a.k.a. Lisa Lopes), who passed away a year before in April 2002.

BMG Post Grammy Gala
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Alicia Keys arrives at the BMG Post Grammy Gala to celebrate the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Gotham Hall February 23, 2003 in New York.

Alicia Keys

The Keys Soulcare founder made a fashion statement by writing the phrase "Think 4 Urself" on her lower back in gold marker.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage
Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow perform.

Sheryl Crow

The "Soak Up the Sun" singer took home the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and performed with Kid Rock.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
M. Caulfield/WireImage via Getty Images
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Cattrall present a Grammy to John Mayer.

Diddy, Kim Cattrall & John Mayer

Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait. Diddy and Kim Cattrall presented the award for Best Rap Album (Eminem) and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, which went to John Mayer.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
The Chicks -- then known as The Dixie Chicks -- during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Chicks (The Dixie Chicks)

After performing their hit cover "Landslide," The Chicks (then still known as The Dixie Chicks) celebrated their Grammy win for Best Country Album.

45th Annual Grammy Awards
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
*Nsync performs during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City.

*NSYNC

Instead of performing one of their hit-making pop tunes, the boy band honored the Bee Gees with a special tribute.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Gwen Stefani and No Doubt.

No Doubt

The group had an unforgettable red carpet moment during the 2003 ceremony.

