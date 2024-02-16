Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington dead at 44

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Snoop Dogg's family has suffered a tragic loss.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper shared Feb. 16 that his younger brother, Bing Worthington, died at the age of 44.

Snoop posted one tribute posted to Instagram that showed him with Worthington and their nephew Rollin Carter, while the 52-year-old was seen joking around with his siblings—older brother Jerry Carter—in a separate post.

"Always made us laugh," Snoop captioned the family video. "u bac with moms."

In a third post, Snoop shared a photo of his younger brother giving a birthday cake to their mom Beverly Tate, who passed away in October 2021. He added in the caption alongside crying and praying hands emojis, "bac wit momma."

Indeed, Worthington and Tate were close.

"Me and my big bros snoop and left at the hospital showing my mom show much love," he captioned a photo of himself, Snoop and Carter on Instagram May 2021. "pray for us."

Worthington added in another post showing their large brood, "Family that prays 2 gether stays 2gether."

In addition to their blood ties, Worthington also had a working relationship with Snoop. He was the "Drop It Like It's Hot" emcee's roadie and tour manager for years, before helping merge Dogg Records with Canadian hip hop label Urban Heat Legends.

In the wake of his passing, many of Snoop's friends shared their heartfelt condolences on social media.

"Stay strong big bro," Tyrese Gibson commented under one of Snoop's tribute to Bing. "I'm sorry this happened….. Prayers love and light to you and your family."

Meanwhile, Tamar Braxton wrote, "sorry for all your Loss Brother."

Added Shar Jackson, "so sorry for your loss unc.... I'm gonna miss him."