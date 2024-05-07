Wait, is Katy Perry at the Met Gala? Fake images go viral, fool people

As people take in the fashion of the 2024 Met Gala, they’re also falling for looks that never existed.

An image of what appears to be Katy Perry wearing a floral dress has racked up nearly 300,000 likes on X.

The image appears to be created in line with the 2024 Met Gala dress code, “The Garden of Time.” Many stars had floral-inspired looks at the event.

The origins of the image are unclear, but people online are concluding it is AI-generated. There is no confirmation the image is AI-generated.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, the image was definitely not taken at the Met Gala, as it was first posted on April 18, weeks before the Costume Institute Benefit unfolded on the evening of May 6.

Still, the image was shared multiple times the evening of the Met Gala, as people declared Perry had the “best dress so far.“

Another seemingly fake image of Perry wearing seemingly “Garden of Time“-inspired garb also gained attention. A seemingly fake image of Rihanna also appears to be circulating. Rihanna did not attend the event because she had the flu, according to E!.Perry, who last attended the Met Gala in 2022, posted the fake images on her Instagram and explained why she wasn't at the event.

"couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work," she wrote.

As people caught on to the fake images, they became a topic of conversation the night of Met Gala, as people posted about feeling “fooled.”

Celebrities walked the Met Gala carpet to showcase their interpretations of this year's theme, "The Garden of Time." Here are some of the looks from the evening.

“That Katy Perry pic defs fooled me. Crazy cause I thought she looked a little off but I didn’t think to much and kept it pushing. This is the future,” one X user wrote.

Interestingly, Perry liked the image of herself. TODAY.com has reached out to Perry’s reps for comment.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: