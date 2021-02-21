‘SNL': Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Hosts; Bad Bunny Performs

For their fourth show in a planned five-run streak “Saturday Night Live” opened by giving those who are in the news for the wrong reasons a chance at redemption.

Britney Spears, played by Chloe Fineman, opened the evening with “Oops You Did It Again,” a show that lets people “come on and apologize for things they’ve done wrong.” A New York Times documentary on Spears has shined a new light on the embattled singer’s career, leading to many who worked with her to apologize for how they may have treated her in the past.

Fineman’s Spears was firstly joined by two politicians currently battling their own problems, Aidy Bryant as Texas senator Ted Cruz and Pete Davidson as New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

The host for the evening was Regé-Jean Page, star of the Netflix show Bridgerton. The British actor, who spent some of his life growing up in Zimbabwe, has become well-known for starring in some of Bridgerton’s more risque scenes.

“I’m going to be your gorgeous ‘SNL’ liaison,” said Aidy Bryant after interrupting the monologue. Bryant was followed by Ayo Edibiri and Chloe Fineman, who even dressed like a character from Bridgerton in an effort to woo the host.

“I am genuinely happy the show has connected with so many people during lockdown, especially people who don’t normally get to see themselves as romantic leads on television," said an embarrassed but understanding Page.

As usual, Michael Che and Colin Jost explored the week’s news including NASA’s ‘Perserverance’ rover successfully touching down on Mars, the latest coronavirus vaccine news and more.

The duo was also joined by “relationship expert” Pete Davidson, who spoke to Jost about this year’s pandemic Valentine’s Day.

“In some ways I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault,” joked Davidson.

Musical guest Bad Bunny teamed up with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía to perform a romantic rendition of his recent song “La Noche de Anoche.” The Puerto Rican rapper also performed “Te Deseo lo Mejor.” Both are songs from his new album “El Último Tour Del Mundo.”