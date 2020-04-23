Earlier this year, Shakira performed at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Today, she completed an online University of Pennsylvania course in ancient philosophy.

The Colombian entertainer proudly shared on social media how she graduated from a four-week course called “Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors" from the college’s online Arts & Sciences Department. The Ivy League university has made multiple online courses available for free during the Coronavirus pandemic, as the lockdown continues around the world.

Shakira shared the certificate on Instagram and Twitter, writing that "my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you, Plato and predecessors, for all the 'fun' over the past month!."

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

The course "traces the origins of philosophy in the Western tradition in the thinkers of Ancient Greece," according to the description of the course on Penn's website, and takes around 17 hours to complete.

Shakira, in a video posted by her husband Gerard Piqué last month, was shown studying and watching the online class through a platform called Coursera.

"Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!" she captioned a clip that was filmed by her partner.

Coursera is an online learning platform that offers course, degree, and certificate programs from nearly 200 universities and companies.

Penn offers 59 courses through the platform in a multitude of fields such as business, law, design, and robotics. All courses are free to view but cost $49 to receive an official certificate of completion.

