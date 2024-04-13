Music & Musicians

Shakira makes surprise appearance during DJ Bizarrap's set

"La Loba" made to Coachella 2024.

By Janete Weinstein

Sharika at Coachella 2024
Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira made an entrance like no other on the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

During the set of DJ's Bizarrap, the singer surprisingly appeared on an elevated platform behind the DJ decks, driving fans insane.

Shakira was rocking a crocheted fiery yellow-red color dress and some aviator sunglasses as she danced across the stage.

The Colombian singer joined forces with DJ Bizarrap as the duo sang their hits “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Session #53.” 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
@billboard

@Shakira joined @bzrp on Coachella’s Sahara Stage for a surprise performance of their “Music Sessions Vol. 53” collaboration. 🤩 #shakira #livemusic #liveperformance #shakirashakira #bizarrap #surprise #surpriseperformance #saharastage #coachella2024 #volume53 #shakiramusic

♬ original sound - billboard

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist took the opportunity to announce her 2024 World Tour "Las Mujeres ya no Lloran" for later this year.

Entertainment News

entertainment news 16 hours ago

Former child star Jaleel White breaks his silence on ‘Quiet on Set'

Movies and Entertainment 20 hours ago

Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87

Over 100,000 fans are expected at the first weekend of Coachella.

Pop superstar Shakira was honored by her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, on Wednesday with a 21-foot bronze statue.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us