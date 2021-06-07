Shailene Woodley Shares Surprising New Detail About Aaron Rodgers Romance

Lockdown love stories are full of surprises.

Out of all the famous relationships to come out of the pandemic, pop culture fans still can't seem to get enough of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.

Back in February, E! News first learned the pair had taken on a long distance relationship. And just a few weeks later, Woodley confirmed on "The Tonight Show" that she was engaged to the NFL quarterback.

While so much about their romance remains a private affair, the actress shared new details about their love story during an interview with Shape.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone – because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends – taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she explained to the publication. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley joined Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh in Maui, Hawaii for a fun filled time under the sun. Keleigh documented their trip, and in one video she and Aaron belt out and dance to a song by Taylor Swift writing that they love the Grammy winner and thanking the “Big Little Lies” actress for capturing the sweet moment on camera.

According to Woodley, the quarantine romance wasn't something she could predict when she first found herself following stay-at-home orders.

"I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months," she recalled. "It forced me to be still and quiet."

Seven months later, the pair was hunkered down together in Montreal as Woodley worked on a new movie and Rodgers binge-watched "Jeopardy!" to prepare for a two-week stint as host.

While the pandemic helped slow down their often busy schedules, the "Big Little Lies" star believes things with Rodgers were meant to be.

"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together," Woodley said.

So, what's next for these two love birds? According to a recent Instagram Live, Rodgers is already interested in starting a family with Woodley, 29, and becoming a dad.

"I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," the 37-year-old said. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to."

Pretty in pink! Shailene Woodley is all smiles with fiancé Aaron Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby. The couple hit the races with friends Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh, and others for Saturday’s big event at Churchill Downs, and the group got all decked out in their very best for a festive Instagram photo. Shailene also gathered with Keleigh and their gal pals in another cute snap, once again showing off her coral vest-and-slacks emsemble but this time leaving her wide-brimmed hat aside.