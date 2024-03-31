See adorable throwback video from Taylor Swift's first Easter

Taylor Swift has mastered the art of sharing Easter eggs about her music, and it seems her family captured the exact moment she became a fan of dropping secret hints.

In honor of Easter on March 31, Taylor Nation, Swift’s official fan account, posted an adorable throwback video of the pop superstar on Instagram.

The video was filmed on March 14, 1990, just a few weeks before Swift celebrated her first-ever Easter.

Swift, who would have been 3 months old at the time, wears a bunny costume in the clip and waves her arms at the camera while her mom, Andrea Swift, holds her.

“Dropping easter eggs since 1989,” Taylor Nation playfully wrote in the caption before asking fans to share their favorite Easter eggs from Swift’s different eras.

While many fans obliged and reminisced about the creative hints throughout the years, others, in true Swiftie fashion, were skeptical.

“This seems like a normal post to celebrate easter…yet I feel like there are DEFINITELY easter eggs in this post…idk,” one said.

Fans wondered if the Instagram post was somehow an Easter egg itself, as it comes just a few weeks before Swift is set to release her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19.

Another asked, “TAYLOR? is this an easter egg? march 14? what does it mean?”

One Swiftie perfectly summed up the shared state of confusion. “Posting about easter eggs, is this an easter egg?” the fan wrote.

It’s understandable that Swifties are anxiously awaiting new information about “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift has revealed few details about the new project since she first announced it at the 2024 Grammys in February.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she said while accepting the award for best pop album for “Midnights.”

Shortly after leaving the stage, she uploaded the album's black-and-white cover to Instagram.

“All’s fair in love and poetry…” she cheekily wrote in the caption.

Leading up to the release, she has also unveiled the track list, bonus tracks and different editions of the album. But, she hasn’t released a single or clues about the genre.

Now that the release date is less than a month away, Swifties are keeping their eyes peeled for any hints about the new era.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: