‘Real Housewives of Miami' star Alexia Nepola's husband files for divorce in surprising move

The couple is breaking up just two years after marrying.

By Brett Malec

The Cuban Barbie is back on the market.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Alexia Nepola's husband Todd Nepola has filed for divorce after just over two years of marriage, E! News has confirmed. According to legal docs obtained by E!, the businessman filed April 11 with the Miami-Dade courts citing their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The estranged couple reportedly signed a prenup before marrying in December 2021.

The shocking split comes after questions about Alexia and Todd's finances were raised on the recent sixth season of RHOM. The couple were forced to move out of their rented Miami condo in less than a month and find a new home after the owners found new buyers for the property.

However, the Bravo stars have denied money troubles.

E! News has reached out Alexia and Todd for comment but has not received a response.

The former couple began dating in 2017 and were engaged by December 2019.

"After the two marriages that I've had, you know, I was super jaded," Alexia, who shares sons Frankie and Peter with ex-husband Pedro "Peter" Rosello and was also married to late ex Herman Echevarria, shared during season four of the reality show. "I'd literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust."

The 56-year-old added, "I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves Frankie."

Alexia's divorce isn't the only recent breakup to rock RHOM. Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan split in March after nearly two years of dating.

"I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else," Pippen shared last month on the "Amy & T.J." podcast. "I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone. And I think when you're alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren't my guy, and that made me realize, I don't think he's my guy."

