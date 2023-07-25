Barbie

‘Oppenheimer's' Cillian Murphy wants to star in ‘Barbie 2'

"Oppenheimer" actor Cillian Murphy said he'd be willing to play a Ken in a potential "Barbie" sequel: "Let's read the script."

By Angie Orellana Hernandez

Getty

Cillian Murphy is feeling the kenergy.

Following in the footsteps of Ryan Gosling, the "Oppenheimer" star shared he's open to embracing a fantastic life in plastic as Ken in a potential sequel to "Barbie."

"Sure, yeah," Murphy told Cinéfilos in an interview shared July 17. "Let's read the script, let's have a conversation."

In the meantime, Murphy said he was looking forward to watching the "Barbie" movie, which premiered the same day as "Oppenheimer."

"I can't wait to see the movie," the 47-year-old said. "I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

However, a role in "Barbie 2" will likely be a departure from Murphy's transformation in "Oppenheimer." After all, the actor observed a strict diet in order to portray J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

"I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," Murphy told the New York Times in May. "I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."

Barbie Movie Photos

He also found inspiration for the character throughout the movie's intense filming process.

"It's like you're on this f--king train that's just bombing," he told The Guardian in July. "It's bang, bang, bang, bang. You sleep for a few hours, get up, bang it again. I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything…But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."

Although the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy continues to do numbers at the box office after its premiere, the filmmaker isn't itching to start work on a sequel.

