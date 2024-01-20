Nick Cannon says he doesn't want a 13th child right now: ‘Twelve ain't enough?'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nick Cannon isn't up for a baker's dozen just yet.

"The Masked Singer" host knows he has his hands full as a father of 12. That's why if he has his way there are no plans for him to welcome baby No. 13 anytime soon.

"I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet," Cannon told People in an interview published Jan. 19. "It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids. It's like, twelve ain't enough?"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

That's not to say the possibility is fully off the table. "Thirteen is a good number, "he added. "It's definitely a lucky number."

And while he's currently a doting dad to a dozen, the comedian previously expressed that the idea of having a large family would shock his younger self.

"As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned," Cannon explained on "The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman" last year. "If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now, that I would have 12 children, I'd be like there is no way in the world that I would ever plan that or that would happen."

Nick Cannon's Family Photo Album

Cannon shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 15 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 18 months, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice 16 months, with LaNisha Cole.

In December 2022, he welcomed his youngest Halo Marie, 13 months, with Alyssa Scott. The arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.

Did 50 Cent throw some shade at Nick Cannon?

The 42-year-old gave insight into his busy holiday season with his kids on social media, sharing sweet family photos with Bell and their three kids from a golden photoshoot. He even dressed up as Santa for an adorable shoot with Abby and their kids. Perhaps the best part of the holidays? The board game "Cannonopoly," featuring all 12 of his kids, gifted to him by Tiesi.

With so many children, Cannon has talked candidly about trying to be there for all of them. "I don't know if I would've designed it this way," he told E! News in 2022. "But it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I've been through so much—I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose."