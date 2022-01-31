Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon isn't done expanding his family just yet.

On Jan. 31, the "Wild 'N Out" star confirmed on his talk show that he is expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi. And although he's known about the news for a while, Cannon said he didn't want to share the news while grieving his son Zen's death.

"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he said on "The Nick Cannon Show." "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough -- she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."

Back in July, Cannon welcomed son Zen, his seventh child, with model Alyssa Scott. Five months later, the "Drumline" star revealed that the infant had passed away after a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a health checkup.

As for why Cannon wanted to confirm Tiesi's pregnancy, the actor said he had to speak out after photos surfaced over the weekend of the model enjoying a sex reveal party in Malibu, Calif.

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," Cannon explained. "Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family."

"The Nick Cannon Show" host is already dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.

The baby news may come as a surprise to some fans, as Cannon revealed in October that he was going to be celibate until at least the start of 2022.

But when appearing on his talk show, Cannon revealed that Tiesi is close to 20 weeks along, meaning he decided to be celibate learning that she was pregnant.

"This is why I was like, 'Yo! I gotta get my life under control.' I felt like I was out of control," he said. "Celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself, being able to deal with this, so now everybody knows why I was actually being celibate. Angela got it out of me."

When asked if he is done having kids, Cannon said he doesn't have a number in mind. Instead, he just wants to have "as many children as I can helpfully provide for."

"I love children. I love my children," he said. "I want to be the best father I can possibly be but I'm not counting out never having more children. So, again, I love all of my children and can we stop talking about me?!"