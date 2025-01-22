Natalie DiDonato, former ‘Mob Wives' cast member, reported missing in Las Vegas

The family of "Mob Wives" cast member Natalie "Nat D" DiDonato reported her missing, launching a Las Vegas police search for the 44-year-old former reality TV figure, authorities said Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to NBC News that a "missing person report has been taken for a Natalie DiDonato."

But a department spokesperson declined to reveal any more details about the ongoing search.

DiDonato planned to be in Philadelphia recently before the family learned she was instead in Las Vegas, sister Janae DiDonato said.

"I found out that she was in Philadelphia. She was supposed to go from Philadelphia to Florida, back home. She didn't get on that flight," the sister told NBC News, adding that police found records of DiDonato staying in a Las Vegas hotel late last week.

"And then we found out that she was in Vegas. We didn't believe it was true because we didn't know anyone that knew that she would be in Vegas. We didn't know she knew anyone in Vegas."

DiDonato, a cousin of the slain mobster Frank “Frankie Flowers” D’Alfonso, appeared in Season 5 of “Mob Wives," which aired on VH1 from 2011 to 2016.

She was often called "Nat D" on the show, perhaps to differentiate herself from another show figure, Natalie Guercio. Guercio told fans on Instagram that she was not the person reported missing.

DiDonato posted on Instagram five weeks ago that she was happy being 44 and had recently lost 10 pounds.

"Getting older is a blessing, can’t believe I made it this far," she wrote. "I’m embracing my age because to me it’s a badge of honor to have made it to 44."

