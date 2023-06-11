Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup: See the couple's adorable wedding photo

Naomi Watts is officially off the market.

The Mulholland Drive actress announced in a sweet Instagram message that she married Billy Crudup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtUreSjPa1g/?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ==

Naomi captioned her June 10 post, "Hitched," alongside a photo of her looking lovingly at Billy as they posed in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse. In the same snapshot, the Watchmen actor was smiling from ear to ear and wrapped his arms around Naomi.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As for their wedding attire, the newlyweds dressed to impress.

The King Kong actress wore an intricately floral embroidered bridal gown by Oscar de la Renta, which perfectly coordinated with her white bouquet that was plucked straight from "the deli," she revealed in an Instagram Story. For the groom's part, he looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a white button-down.

After Naomi shared the news, she and Billy received an outpouring of love from their famous friends in the comments section.

Andy Cohen replied, "I feel partially responsible for this," while Jennifer Coolidge gushed, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this!!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn't look happier!!!"

Julianna Moore cheekily quipped, "FINALLY!!!" with several red heart emojis, with Gwyneth Paltrow sharing, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!"

Naomi's ex, Liev Schreiber, who she shares kids Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with, also commented on her marriage news.

"Congratulations!!!" he shared. "Gorgeous!!!"

Billy is also a dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex-Mary Louise Parker.

Back in April, engagement rumors swirled around after the actress was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. When asked about her relationship milestone during a Today appearance, she played coy.

"My eye is hurting," Hoda Kotb said. "There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful."

The actress cheekily responded, "Oh, the brain fog!"

Naomi and Billy's low-key wedding comes as no surprise, as they've been keen on keeping their relationship private. In fact, the two, who played spouses on Netflix's Gypsy, first sparked romance rumors in July 2017 and have since kept their love life under wraps.