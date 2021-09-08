Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Morgan Stewart is about to have a mini-me.

After welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021, the "Daily Pop" and "Nightly Pop" co-host announced today that she is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Jordan McGraw.

Stewart shared the news during this morning's "Daily Pop," shocking fellow co-host Justin Sylvester after discussing the Olivia Munn and John Mulaney surprise pregnancy announcement. "You know who else is pregnant? Me," Stewart said with a smile. "I can't hide it you guys, I can't hide it anymore."

Stewart revealed that she did not tell anyone since finding out she was far along at the end of July. And yes, the second baby came as a surprise even to Stewart! "It's Botox and booze after this, I'm done," she quipped.

Stweartalso took to Instagram writing, "Maybe this baby will look like me??" with a sweet Instagram pic of Jordan touching her baby bump on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Stewart has been totally transparent about her birthing journey with Row, whom she jokes looks just like dad McGraw. The "Necessary Realness" star also opened up about her thyroid diagnosis following her first pregnancy.

Health scares aside, Stewart has easily settled into life as a new mom.

"I think we were excited and definitely like, 'How is this going to affect our dynamic and our life?'" Stewart said during father-in-law Dr. Phil's podcast "Phil in the Blanks" in May. "Like, we have our life and we have a baby. Most people with new babies can't separate the two but we've done a good job I think for the most part."

Such a good job, in fact, that it's time for a second one.