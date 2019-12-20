Staten Island

‘Mob Wives’ Star, Husband Arrested in Raid at Their NYC Home

Drita D'Avanzo
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Former reality TV star, Drita D'Avanzo, of "Mob Wives" fame, along with her reputed mobster husband were busted in a drug raid Thursday night at their Staten Island home, the NYPD confirms to News 4.
  • Two loaded guns, a large amount of marijuana, hydrocodone and Xanax were seized, police say
  • Since more than one child was home when the raid took place, both were also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17, according to police

Former reality TV star, Drita D'Avanzo, of "Mob Wives" fame, along with her her reputed mobster husband were busted in a drug raid Thursday night at their Staten Island home, the NYPD confirms to News 4.

According to police, narcotics detectives raided the couple's home at around 6 p.m. where two loaded guns, a large amount of marijuana, hydrocodone and Xanax were seized.

Additionally, since more than one child was home when the raid took place, both were also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17, according to police.

The 43-year-old ex-"Mob Wives" star and her husband are due in court Friday afternoon, although police confirm to News 4 that Lee, an alleged Colombo family associate, is expected to be extradited to neighboring New Jersey on a fugitive warrant.

Attorney information for the couple was not immediately available.

