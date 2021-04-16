Marcia Gay Harden Apologizes After Apparent Judi Dench Insult Goes Viral

Actor Marcia Gay Harden is setting the record straight after quotes from a recent interview she did went viral.

When speaking with Vulture, Harden, 61, implied that Judi Dench, 86, was upset when she lost to her in the category for best supporting actress at the 2001 Oscars. Harden was nominated for her role in "Pollock" alongside Kate Hudson for "Almost Famous," Frances McDormand for "Almost Famous," Julie Walters for "Billy Elliot" and Dench for "Chocolat."

"It just felt great. And by the way, I felt the girls were really happy for me as well. There was one I will not mention — but it wasn't Kate — who seemingly wasn't so happy," Harden said, before next ruling out Walters.

"And I'm friends with Frances McDormand. There you go," Harden said.

When the interviewer suggested Dench, the obvious last choice, Harden replied, "Frances doesn't give a s--t," adding, "But I don't want to say anything negative about anybody, honestly. It was my perception that somebody wasn't so happy, but you never know what people have going on. Whatever."

Many media outlets widely shared her comments, leading with Harden's implication in the headline. People magazine wrote, "Marcia Gay Harden Implies Judi Dench ‘Wasn’t So Happy' to Lose Out to Her at the 2001 Oscars," while the Huffington Post wrote, "Marcia Gay Harden Suggests Dame Judi Dench Was 'Not So Happy' To Lose Out To Her At The Oscars."

On Wednesday, Harden took to social media to clear the air of any drama, apologizing for her comments that she claims were taken out of context.

"In a recent interview, one of my answers that related to Dame Judi Dench was misinterpreted," she said. "I have never met Ms. Dench - though if I had, I am certain I would have found her to be as generous and supportive as she is respected. I am deeply sorry for anything that would have led anyone to think otherwise."

Fellow actors took to the comments section to support Harden in her expression of regret.

Andie MacDowell wrote, "Interviews are so weird and really tricky. Some questions are not worth answering but we don’t know that until it’s too late."

"Marcia, you are one of the kindest, most supportive people I know," Camryn Manheim wrote. "You lift people up, you don't tear them down. I know your interview was misinterpreted and that you have a huge amount of respect for Dame Judy Dench. Knowing what an elegant and gracious woman she is, I'm sure she understands your true heart."

