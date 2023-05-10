Mama June Shannon Reveals She Spent $1 Million on Cocaine Amid Addiction

Here comes Mama June Shannon's honest confessions about her battle with addiction.

Sober for more than three years, the reality star looked back on her lowest moments, including spending $1 million on cocaine.

"I don't remember like a lot of that time frame," the 43-year-old told The Daily Mail in an interview published May 10. "Just bits and pieces and stuff. But the biggest, stupidest thing I've done is spend that much money on drugs."

Today, Mama June — who wed Justin Stroud in June — is in disbelief of her actions, wishing she could tell her younger self "'Girl, what the hell are you doing spending all that damn money?'"

"I think about a lot of things I could do with that money," she continued. "My husband tells me all the time that I can't dwell on it."

Spending what she said was up to $3,000 a day on drugs has forced Shannon — who is mom to daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell — to be wiser with her cash.

"I've gone back to being like penny pinching," she revealed, "and Justin tells me I'm a money hoarder."

However, she claims her past experiences have caused doctors to be skeptical about treating her, especially when she was hospitalized in September.

When they look at me and I feel like I'm getting judged because of my prior issues," the "Mama June: Family Crisis" star said. "I hate that the doctors will look at someone who has been through something in their life, like an addiction, and they think that someone can't change."

Now, amid an unknown illness "I just want the answers and I'm not getting them," she shared. "I'm trying to get into to see the best doctors that I know back in Georgia, but it is taking some time."

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, call the national hotline for drug abuse at 1-888-633-3239 to receive information regarding treatment and recovery.