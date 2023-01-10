Hollywood
Live Blog

Watch the Red Carpet Live: 80th Annual Golden Globes Return to Hollywood

Hollywood’s brightest stars are returning to the Golden Globes red carpet, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The 80th annual Golden Globes return Tuesday night, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy last year for his HBO special “Rothaniel," is hosting.

Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy are set to receive tributes and presenters include Ana de Armas (a nominee for “Blonde”), Jenna Ortega (nominated for “Wednesday”), Billy Porter, Tracy Morgan, Jennifer Coolidge (nominated for “White Lotus”) and Quentin Tarantino.

Follow along with our red carpet live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and the ceremony as it airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

HollywoodGolden GlobesCelebrity News
