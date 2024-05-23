Kourtney Kardashian confirms she attended her baby shower after testing positive for COVID

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is opening up about her socially distanced baby shower.

On the premiere episode of Season Five of "The Kardashians," Kardashian Barker confirmed that she did in fact have COVID when she attended the shower with her husband, Travis Barker, who also tested positive.

"The morning of my baby shower, I woke up and tested positive for COVID right when I was about to start getting ready," she said in the show, adding that she told her glam team to go back home.

Kardashian then revealed how she learned Barker came down with the illness too.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"The first part of Travis' European tour is over, and he flies home and we test him for COVID. He wants to test. He's negative. We make out for six hours and then I feel that he is hot, like his head feels very warm," she said. "Not a making out type of warm, like really warm, and then he tests positive for COVID."

After learning about her daughter's diagnosis, Kris Jenner then took a moment to collect herself just before the shower was scheduled to start.

"I want to cry," she said.

"Travis has COVID. I'm shaking. I just want Kourtney to be OK. She's a high-risk pregnancy. This is really crazy," Jenner, who planned Kardashian Barker's Disney-themed baby shower, added.

However, Kardashian Barker said that she was still going to attend the event because her mom wanted her to come and see the decorations.

"I didn't know what to do, and my mom was like, 'Well, you have to come and see the baby shower. You have to see what's going on over here,' So I did," Kardashian Barker said.

Jenner initially instructed her daughter and Barker to wear a mask at all times while at the event. But once the couple arrived to the event, they decided to also socially distance themselves from their guests, who wanted them to stay.

"Everyone felt comfortable because we're outside and everyone wants us to enjoy our baby shower," Kardashian Barker said.

As for why Jenner didn't call off the whole thing, the "momager" said she didn't want to throw away all the hard work her planners did for the shower.

"The shower starts in 20 minutes, right? So I think it's crazy to call 50 guests or 100 people and go, don't come. With all this beautiful food and everything going on here that you guys have worked for two days putting it together, I think everybody who comes by has breakfast," she said. "Somethings, you just don't have any control of, and the most important thing today is Kourtney's health and making sure her and the baby are OK."

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend taking steps to prevent spreading the infection to others. This includes staying home and isolating, and masking when you must be around others, such as those in your household.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: