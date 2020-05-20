Kendall Jenner Ordered to Pay $90,000 for Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from her involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the supermodel agreed to pay just a fraction of the $275,000 that the event's trustee claims she was paid to promote Fyre Festival on social media in 2017.

In Aug. 2019, trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint in New York's U.S. Bankruptcy Court to seek the recovery of money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors and other entities involved in the marketing and failed execution of Fyre Festival.

Kendall was among a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty who were all hit with lawsuits.

A since-deleted post shared to Kendall's Instagram was captioned, according to court documents, "So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay."

The lawsuit accused Kendall of "intentionally [leading] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe" Kanye West, who founded the G.O.O.D. music label, was set perform at the event. "This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner's part," the suit stated.

Kendall also received a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for not clearly stating she was paid for the post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star addressed her involvement in a 2019 New York Times interview, sharing, "You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it's a risk."

"I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn't much research you can do because it's a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will," Kendall added.

Originally pitched as a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food," Fyre Festival faced criticism for over-promising and under-delivering on musical acts, amenities and more.

Founder Billy McFarland is currently serving out 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud. He was also ordered to repay the $26 million he defrauded from investors.

Kendall's rep declined to comment on the matter.

