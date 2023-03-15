Kelly Clarkson Makes Blake Shelton Take a Lie Detector on ‘The Voice': ‘He's a Liar'

Kelly Clarkson is done with Blake Shelton's lies.

On the Tuesday, March 14, episode of “The Voice,” Clarkson, 40, gave Shelton, 46, a lie detector test when she noticed he was stretching the truth during a Q&A they had with singer Chloe Abbott after she auditioned for the show.

Abbott revealed she is a runner training for the 2024 Olympics and that the process is "pretty tough," which prompted Shelton to say that he could totally relate since, you know, he's been "training for the U.S. curling team for a couple of years now."

"Gosh ... he's a liar" Clarkson said while shaking her head, and fellow coach Niall Horan joked that he’s probably been training for the “beer drinking Olympics,” if anything.

At that point, Clarkson asked the audience, "Is anybody else just sick of Blake lying? A lot of lies come from Blake." She then called on "The Voice" host and TODAY anchor Carson Daly to bring out a lie detector test that Shelton could take in front of everybody.

"Good timing," Daly said while wheeling the machine over to Shelton's chair.

Once the "God Gave Me You" singer was all hooked up to the machine, Clarkson decided to make sure it worked by asking her fellow coach an easy question.

"We need to establish a baseline, so is your name, Blake Shelton?" she asked.

"My name is Blake Shelton, yes," he responded, and it showed that he was telling the truth.

Next, Clarkson asked if Shelton blocked her this season and he answered, "I still don't think that was me," followed by the lie detector flashing red with the letters "FALSE."

After that, Clarkson got a little personal and asked him, "Am I truly your favorite coach?" And Shelton responded, "Absolutely."

However, the lie detector test showed that he was lying.

"I'm telling you this thing doesn't work," he said while Clarkson looked shocked.

"I'm only giving you that because of your wife, and obviously, your son" she said, referring to Horan.

As for the last question, Daly took it upon himself to ask if Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, married him out of "sheer pity."

"Probably, yes," he replied and it showed that Shelton was telling the truth.

"I don't lie," he said.

As entertaining as it was to watch, this hasn't been the only unusual event that has happened on "The Voice" this season.

Earlier this month, Horan caused quite a stir when he turned all of the coaches' chairs back around so he could successfully convince contestant Ross Clayton, who sang a cover of Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color," to join his team.

In a separate instance, Jimmy Fallon pranked the coaches when he participated in the blind auditions, singing "I Keep Forgetting (Every Time You're Near)" by Michael McDonald and shocking them once they turned around to see who it was.

Shelton, Clarkson, Horan and Chance the Rapper are the coaches in Season 23, and Shelton revealed in October that it will be his last season as a coach on the show.

