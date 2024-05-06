Kate Beckinsale responds to plastic surgery speculation

Kate Beckinsale has had enough of the “insidious bullying” she says she's faced over the years about her physical appearance.

In a lengthy message posted to Instagram May 5, the actor addressed rumors alleging she's had plastic surgery.

“I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll,” she began.

Her caption was accompanied by two videos of herself 20 years apart — a throwback video and a recent clip of her attending the 2024 King’s Trust Global Gala May 2.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 -I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person,” Beckinsale continued. “I don’t actually do any of those things.”

She recalled previously asking a plastic surgeon to confirm she hasn’t had work done to silence the criticism. Despite her efforts, she said, she still hears hurtful comments about her appearance.

Beckinsale then explained why she isn’t “too concerned about aging.” She said the death of her father, which occurred when she was 5 years old, caused her to battle severe anxiety and panic attacks in her 20s.

“The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can’t handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I’d even see the end of my 20s,” she wrote.

The 50-year-old actor mentioned different makeup trends as one of the reasons she might look different to some people.

She also explained why she felt compelled to respond to the plastic surgery rumors.

“I’m posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn’t going to stop,” she said. “But I’m also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying.

“Please stop now," she concluded.

Beneath her May 5 post, which had limited comments, fans expressed their support.

“I hate that you have to go through this. I wish we lived in a world where you were just allowed to be brilliant,” one said.

Another wrote, “Sadly some people are mean and jealous as you are so gorgeous! Bullying is horrid and these people are deeply insecure. You are a wonderful, kind and thoughtful human.”

Paris Hilton showed support by simply commenting, “Gorgeous.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: